Reset in 2021: Jamaicans urged to think positive this year

COMMUNICATION specialist Dania Beckford is advising Jamaicans to make big strategies and not to make them too finite, as they set their goals for 2021.

Beckford made the recommendation while addressing a JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class recently, which was held under the topic 'Reset in 2021: renewing minds, manifesting goals'.

She said persons should create plans that are adaptable and achievable.

“Be specific about the goal but do not make the strategies too finite, so that if every single detail which you have put in there does not emerge you do not conclude that you have failed in achieving the goal,” encouraged Beckford.

She said it was important to remain positive as this will assist in realising one's goals.

“Positive self-talk is what we need in the visualising of goals; negative self-talk will only derail your efforts in realising your purpose and intentions,” noted Beckford.

Kamala McWhinney, associate clinical psychologist, host of the series and a JN member, in expounding on that point said being kind to one's self is a tool to assist in achieving one's goals.

“Encouragement sweeten labour,” she affirmed in local parlance. “I want us to move into the new year believing that being kind to oneself, no matter where you are on the journey to achieving your goals, is a tool. It is indispensable to the process of achieving.”

Rasheen Robinson, vision board coach, said that doing a vision board is critical in assisting persons to achieve their goals.

“If [there is] nothing [else] that 2020 has taught us, [it] is that we need to have a plan, so that even if there is derailing there is a steadiness and there is a plan. This plan assists us to visualise the path we need to take to achieve this,” said Robinson.

She added that there has to be an honest analysis of one's life and advised that people should ask themselves: 'What are you passionate about?', and are there persons who need to be severed from your life to allow you to achieve your goals?

“There has to be this raw, open and honest approach to investigate one's life so that you can decide on your hopes and dreams,” declared Robinson.

Season two of the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class seeks to empower JN members and customers to prosper as they prepare for 2021.

The sessions are aired on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. The discussions focus on issues relating to self-care, goal-setting, self-actualisation, parenting and financial wellness.

Persons can register to join the sessions via the Zoom platform, or watch and participate via the JN Group's Facebook page.

The discussions include interviews, lectures, and gamification, and participants also have the opportunity to win prizes during the sessions.

The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, January 27 and the topic will be: 'Socially Distant Dating: love during a pandemic!'

Interested persons can register for the online series by visiting www.myjncircle.com and view past sessions at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apyVS4jCziA&list=PLQk2xq38e9YNq_ovfbjWuHgrxVRc_K58j