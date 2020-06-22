Reset Jamaica: Growth with dignity and sustainability

AS Jamaica recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases last week with the opening of our borders, it may be easy to go back into panic mode. Is it the beginning of the second wave?

These kinds of dynamics make it very difficult to plan for the future, whether you're a leader in Government, business, or civil society, or even just trying to manage your household effectively. Until a vaccine is discovered and equitably distributed globally, Jamaica will be in this COVID-19-driven dynamic of uncertainty. We will have to learn how to exist in a mode of “continuous response and recovery”, even as we push for a true “reset” of Jamaica.

Prior to COVID-19, Jamaica already suffered from intense income and social inequality, not to mention violent crime. The pandemic just exposed the country's existing fault lines in an even harsher way. But Jamaica's future does not have to be driven by what was. We don't have to be constantly putting out fires that directly confront us and limit our ability to see what is gloriously possible for Jamaica. We can grasp this opportunity to 'Reset Jamaica' to a more sustainable and inclusive new.

A Global Reset

With the detrimental fallout globally caused by COVID-19 and the impact on humankind, leaders across the world have been calling for a “great reset”. Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, stated, “A great reset is necessary to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being. The global health crisis has laid bare the unsustainability of our old system in terms of social cohesion, the lack of equal opportunities, and inclusiveness.”

Other leaders have compared this current crisis to that of post-World War II, when a new world order was established with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and such. We are now in a different world than we were then. What is the new world order for 2021 onwards? What can we do differently to build a world that is sustainable, smarter and fairer? Jamaica must do its part in this global reset.

Sustainable Growth for Jamaica

Jamaica needs smart policies that align with investment in people and the environment. We have to rebalance and reset our economic model.

For too long our economy has been primarily extractive. Bauxite removes ore from the ground. All-inclusive tourism uses a lot of environmental resources and workers don't have significantly new skills after 10 years on the job. Sustainability has not been a part of our decision-making.

An economic policy that included issues of sustainability would be clear on no bauxite mining in the Cockpit Country, using the outermost community-defined boundary. Such policy would drive significant investment in the area, through partnership, in research and development to monetise the vast array of unique plants and nutraceuticals.

While protecting the cultural, eco and economic value of the Cockpit Country, we could offer the world our knowledge of natural healing and also bring economic benefit to Jamaicans who have been left behind far too long. Such a bio-economy would also offer attractive opportunities to graduates from our local universities who often look to migrating as their first option for technologically savvy jobs.

Sustainability in our economic policy would mean investing in eco and community tourism. This would have to be supported by roads, water, and Internet access, as well as marketing to make these niches economically successful. It would be worth it as these tourists tend to spend more money than the average all-inclusive tourist, and the dollar stays and spreads in the country.

Sustainability means employment stimulus programmes like 'bushing' would be replaced by mass replanting of mangroves and reforestation.

In such a reset, all lands that feed our underground water sources would be specially demarcated. All developments in those areas would have to be done in a sustainable way. With that commitment, the city currently planned for Bernard Lodge would be relocated and built elsewhere that is more appropriate to the sustainable future that Jamaica deserves.

In what areas of the economy should we push for less extraction and more sustainability? Our only limitation in designing Jamaica's reset is our mindset and collective imagination.

— Imani Duncan-Price is a PNP spokeswoman on industry, competitiveness and global logistics, Young Global Leader, Eisenhower Fellow and former senator. E-mail feedback to fullticipation@gmail.com