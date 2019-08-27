Residents of crime-plagued Waterford unwind

WATERFORD, a St Catherine community that has been marred by ongoing violence in recent months, was last month transformed into an atmosphere of jubilation and camaraderie when residents converged on Gina Pathway to enjoy a family fun day.

The residents welcomed the treat and expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event — the Minto Family Foundation. The foundation's founder and Executive Director Paula Minto, and her siblings, were all born and raised in the Portmore community.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the community last month, parents sought refuge from the boiling sun as they watched some of their children participate in dancing and spelling competitions, among other activities, while others waited in a queue to access a bounceabout.

More than 100 children were also given backpacks and stationery.

The elders were not left out of the festivities as they were given groceries.

Monica Campbell, 71, who has been living in the community for more than 35 years with her visually impaired husband, said the groceries she received will go a far way for them.

Another senior citizen, Louise Williams, who was grateful for her package, had words of encouragement for the foundation.

“Keep on doing what you doing, thank you,” Williams said.

On June 22 three men were shot dead and two other people injured by unknown assailants on Maryland Road in Waterford.

The Major Investigation Division identified the deceased as 30-year-old Nicholas Douglas, otherwise called Shane; 19-year-old Brandon Beckford; and 37-year-old Marlon Boothe, all of Waterford addresses.

Douglas, Beckford, and Boothe were among a group of people playing games in the community about 9:25 pm when they were allegedly approached by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting them. The victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 12-year-old boy was among the injured individuals.

“For the first time in Waterford we have something like this, and I think this is a good look. If it happens every year I think Waterford would come back to right where we want it,” resident Damion Knight told the Observer.

“…Gunshots have been firing, people are dying — it makes no sense. For now, we see everybody a come together in Waterford, and if it happens every year it would bring unity to the community,” the father of three explained.

Another resident, Dayle Taylor, who has been living in the community for more than 40 years, was overwhelmed with joy.

“If you noticed, everyone from everywhere deh yah. We have never seen the (Member of Parliament) MP bring out one of this, and [is] a community member remember where she coming from — we have to appreciate that,” Taylor said.

Minto's childhood friend Precious Ball, who was among the beneficiaries, said: “I wish persons from other communities who have left Jamaica would come back and put in this love, even for the elders, the sick and the needy — not even a lot, just a little.”

At the same time, she said the organisers had challenges securing a permit for the event due to the violence that has been plaguing the community.

“I know the children enjoyed this moment because likkle from now we [will have] to go lock in our cage because the police don't want any gathering. Mi glad fi dis; mi appreciate it from mi heart,” Ball said.

Minto told the Observer during the treat that she, along with her siblings, created the Minto Family Foundation to honour their late parents.

“We are trying to give back to the community because a lot of children live here, elders who live here from way back when my parents were here, so we are just doing something for the kids and the older people,” she said.