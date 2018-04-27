Residents say mom begged gunmen not to kill her son

The mother whose two sons were slaughtered in their bed in Trench Town early yesterday morning reportedly begged the killers to spare her third son after they pointed their guns at the teenager, residents told the Jamaica Observer.

“The mother did deh inna di room when dem a dead,” a resident who asked not to be identified told the Observer.

“The mother and her four pickney dem did inna di house a sleep,” another resident interjected. “She and di two small one pon one bed, and di two weh dead pon one, and dem did waan kill di other little boy; him about 16; him a do CXC.”

The dead brothers have been identified as 23-year-old Akeem James and 20-year-old Damarley Wilson.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit reported that James and Wilson were at their home at the intersection of Mali Close and Tenth Street when armed men entered approximately 4:30 am and opened gunfire, hitting them in their upper body and head.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the tense community yesterday, some residents were sitting on a sidewalk as they watched an undertaker's van bearing the bodies exiting the community.

A woman, who identified herself as Keneisha Stephenson, said the dead young men were her nephews, and that she last spoke to them on Wednesday.

“The big one weh name Akeem ask mi fi hundred dollar and I tell him say I don't have hundred dollar, a fifty dollar mi have; so him say 'give mi same way' and mi see 'Boom Boom' [Damarley Wilson] and mi hail him up,” she said, adding that Wilson, who worked at a cook shop in the community, told her that he was on week day off.

Stephenson, who expressed shock at the brutal killings, said her nephews were not wrongdoers.

“Dem no trouble nobody, dem quiet, dem innocent. As night time come dem gone a dem bed. Dem nah lock no scheme, dem nah do nothing,” she said.

“The whole community shock, 'cause nobody nah expect the two brothers dem fi dead. Everybody and dem inna di community a friend; dem nuh have nuh enemy. All people who just come live over the scheme like them,” the woman added.

Another resident, Shannieka Gillies, said that James, also known as “Zuggu”, had a smile that melted her heart every time.

“I don't know none of them as no bad man and dem born here,” she said.

An elderly resident agreed. “We nah cover up fi dem, cause if dem did bad wi woulda tell unnu say dem should a hear and dem nuh learn fi hear, wi woulda use dah phrase deh, but a two good likkle pickney dem,” he said.

The residents also complained that when they contacted the police after hearing the explosions it took the cops one hour to arrive on the scene.

“The police are no help,” another resident said and threw out a question to Acting Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers who heads the Kingston Western Police Division.

“What Mr Chambers a go put in place to reassure wi so wi can lay down inna wi bed tonight?”

“I see people roll and drop a ground this morning when dem go inna di house go look at them. The whole community tek it really hard… the nine-year-old nuh stop bawl. Even if dem come turn soldier dem a go remember; even if dem come turn lawyer dem a go remember, even if dem come turn police dem a go carry dis hate,” he said.

Chambers told the Observer that the police will maintain a round-the-clock presence in the community to reassure the residents.