Residents tight-lipped about double murder

DISCOVERY BAY, St Ann — Residents of this community yesterday had little to say about a shooting that left two men dead and another injured on Monday evening. Those who spoke alleged that the incident may be linked to a lottery scamming deal gone bad, but this has not been confirmed by the police.

The dead men have been identified as 21-year-old Discovery Bay resident Omar Dennis, who operated the shop and restaurant where the shooting took place; and 52-year-old Dwight Knibbs who was a patron inside the shop. Knibbs resided at Runaway Bay, also in St Ann. Another patron, 53-year-old Donald Morrison of Priory, also in the parish, was left nursing a gunshot wound to his forehead.

According to the police, shortly after 7:00 pm when a white Toyota Axio motor car pulled up to the front of the shop, an armed man exited from the back seat, entered the shop and opened fire at Dennis. The shop owner was hit several times. Morrison was hit once.

As the gunman fled, he fired at Knibbs who was at the front of the shop, then escaped in the Toyota motor car. Knibbs and Dennis died on the spot, while Morrison has been hospitalised.

Thirteen 9-mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The St Ann's Bay police are investigating.

— Donicka Robinson