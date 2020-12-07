Residents welcome new road to bypass Gordon Town

RESIDENTS of Willshire Mount, near Gordon Town in St Andrew, are happy that a proper road is finally being built in the community but are concerned about the alignment of the thoroughfare.

Among their gravest concerns is that the new road runs close to a burial plot, and they said tombs could become exposed should there be another landslide in the community, like that which severely affected the Gordon Town main road during last month's heavy rains which have made an alternative route necessary.

Darren Smiley, 78, who took the Jamaica Observer on a tour of the road being constructed through the sparsely populated farming community, which is already being used by some motorists as a detour because of the major breakaway on the nearby Gordon Town road, said he is the one who tends to the graveyard, and a retaining wall will be needed since the National Works Agency (NWA) has cut away some of the land from the burial site in order to build the road.

“We need a wall right along here urgently,” he said. “I don't want them to leave it so and then if rain fall too hard it breaks away on me right there. When they started working I showed them the graves. I know the place is narrow... and they can cut off a little more [of the land] as long as they're building a wall. But... it can't stay like this at all.”

Walking through the community, it was evident that in an attempt to develop what was just a hilly dirt track into a road that will have to accommodate two lanes for vehicular traffic, and with nothing but a steep drop on the opposite side of the road, the construction team has been cutting it as close into the hillside as they possibly can. So far this has meant uprooting fruit trees, encroaching on yard space, and even knocking off a doorstep.

“A big step was here so that you could step up and go inside, but they cut it off to this,” Smiley said, pointing toward the doorway of his son's house. “The NWA men say my son will have to move this doorway and put it somewhere else.”

Dug-out tamarind, guineps and 'tinkin toe' trees lay waste in the gully on the opposite side of the road, which Smiley said once provided income for an old woman, and other community members, who would pick the fruits to sell. Further down the street another resident's bedroom windows now opened up to the marled roadway — a dilemma which Smiley predicts will become even more dreadful with the increased traffic when the road is complete.

“When so many cars come every night and every day, it a go wake you up,” he said. “It nah go be pretty. I don't know what they're gonna do to it but they need to at least a build a wall, because it cannot stay like this.”

In addition to the intrusion that the road itself is creating, the residents are also anxious that the new pavement will make their neighbourhood attractive to more people, including criminals.

Barry Daley, another resident, said: “We know that once the road done build more people will want to come up here. We don't mind, but it all depends on where them coming from and what type of people them be, because is not any and anyone we want in our place to disturb it and make no riot in our woods.”

A nearby farmer who was seen tending to his Scotch bonnet peppers chimed in that sporadic petty theft is the only crime that occurrs in the area.

“We nuh have no crime up here — only like a one thief will cut your banana and pick your tings on your farm. One time there was a set of cow thieves going around but it's not people from about here, and not even that is happening anymore.”

Daley stressed the need for proper street lighting, not only for the benefit of the residents but especially since unfamiliar drivers will be navigating the treacherous route.

“We need some light post, man, because the place is very dark,” he said. “The road not even finished and they start to use it already, and we don't want nothing fi happen to them driving in the dark on these roads.”

As Daley spoke Duane Wilson and his family could be seen carefully treading through the settlement on their way to Gordon Town in a Toyota Land Cruiser.

“It's not great but the other route is about three hours long, so we're saving three hours already,” he reported as he passed by. “It's getting better every time we come through. We are happy that there is an alternative, although it's very narrow.”

Despite the current and anticipated intrusions, however, the residents unanimously agreed that the road was badly needed, and they are grateful for it.

“We've been asking for a proper road from long time but if the breakaway never happen down Gordon Town Road, no one would respond to us up here to say make we get a little road,” Smiley lamented. “We always a walk inna pure grass go down. You fi see when the pickney them a go school…we afi come with cutlass more time and chop it out that they can go down. And it steep and slippery when the rain fall, so is pure mud them go down inna.”

Smiley recalled that it was an old postman who lived in the area decades ago who first cleared the path that they were using.

“His name was Mr Maynard, and when he was cutting this road he had to leave his mail van up by '12 Mile' up there,” he said, gesturing towards the Irish Town main road. “He got men and cut this little road with pickaxe and shovel, and we have been using it ever since.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on Saturday that the road through Savage Pen and Wilshire Mount is expected to be completed within three weeks, at a cost of $60 million. This, he said, was the cheapest immediate option, as repairing the massive collapse along the Gordon Town main road is projected to cost about $200 million.

He pointed out that the entire roadway in the area is under constant threat from heavy rains and other environmental conditions, and the long-term solution for the communities rests on many crucial decisions, and adherence to proper planning.

“The long term would have to be how we put in place a development plan to encourage persons who are living in the area to build with greater precaution, to choose better areas to build, and to make the decision whether or not these are areas that people should live in,” Holness said.