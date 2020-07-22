Restaurant Associates Limited opens 8th Little Caesars

Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL) opened its eighth Little Caesars pizza restaurant in the country last Thursday as it continued its aggressive expansion drive that is providing affordable and convenient meal options, as well as more jobs to Jamaicans.

Located in Reliance Mall, Mandeville, the new restaurant has 19 employees and brings to 160 the total number of crew members across the eight Little Caesars stores, and 900 employed by RAL across its three quick-service restaurant franchises, which include Burger King and Popeyes.

“The opening of this new store is especially significant for us, given the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed the plans of so many other companies,” a company release quotes Group CEO Lisa Lake. “We are not only celebrating the provision of increased employment for Jamaicans but we are also very thankful that in the height of the pandemic we were able to stay the course and none of our employees lost their jobs, nor did we close any of our stores.”

Lake said despite difficult financial times, RAL is committed to its goal of even further expansion and job creation. “Before the end of the year, we will be opening two other Little Caesars stores, along with three new Popeyes stores.”

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing, said COVID-19 is informing physical changes at the stores, including “increased safety for crew members and guests with specially designed counters which limit contact and visible safety guidelines and sanitising stations”.

The other Little Caesars stores are located at The University of the West Indies, the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre, Manor Centre, Cross Roads, Portmore, and Ocho Rios.