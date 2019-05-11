Restaurants to offer healthier meal options

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness is collaborating with food establishments to roll out a 'Better-for-you Options' initiative in another three months.

Portfolio minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, in making the disclosure said the objective is to provide the public with healthier food options, and came out of dialogue with major restaurant owners.

He said that the initiative will start with the larger establishments.

He was speaking at the media launch of Tru Juice 5K Cross Country Run/Walk at the Linstead Hospital in St Catherine on Wednesday.

The Better-for-you Options initiative is in keeping with the ministry's efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle among Jamaicans in order to stave off illnesses and boost productivity.

“We are very bullish about wellness in our country because we believe that it is an untapped area and offers potential for all of us to be more productive, happier, and live better,” Dr Tufton said.

He said it is important that the Government lead the wellness promotion, and do so in a way that can mobilise the population around lifestyle habits that will “influence all of us”.

A policy, said Tufton, will be put in place shortly to promote wellness in the workplace.

“Workers and employers must appreciate that a healthy and happy staff is more productive, so we have to promote health and wellness in our workplaces, because it is an investment that pays dividends,” he pointed out.