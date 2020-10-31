Retailers report good sales for the Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out

A well-needed lifeline was thrown to the retail industry across the island as the Jamaica Observer Take Style Out shopping extravaganza over the weekend attracted customers who were bowled over by attractive discounts.

In the context of a global pandemic, with weakened demand for goods and services, brand managers at participating retail outlets acknowledged that the event was a timely invigoration of sales.

At Fontana Pharmacy outlets islandwide, customers enjoyed up to 50 per cent discounts on home décor, bed, bath, hair, and skin products, as well as make-up, toys, and other items.

Brand Manager Stephanie Smith told the Observer yesterday that the special offer on selected items has been extended to Sunday, November 1.

“We are pleased with the crowd. Since yesterday we have had a steady flow of traffic and we decided to extend the sale so that we don't have crowding, and so that more persons can partake in the sale,” Smith said.

“On Wednesday, we also launched our Cyber Sale where all discounted items across several departments were on the site,” she added.

In light of the COVID-19 prevention protocols, Jamaica Observer Take Style Out this year was launched with a view to include popular online retail stores, with major brick-and-mortar retail chains taking their sales online as well.

In-store sales also saw strict observation of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' safety and prevention COVID-19 protocols.

At Courts outlets in the Corporate Area, walk-in customers were offered impressive deals on select items, from furniture to electronics.

“We called ours '123 Shop' and it's up to 40 per cent that we have on select furniture, appliances, and electronics, with nothing down on six to 36 months' credit,” Courts Brand Manager Jacqueline Edwards-Locke told the Observer on Thursday, admitting that traffic started out slow on Wednesday when their sale started.

“We hope to see more people coming in on the weekend,” Edwards-Locke added.

The Observer caught up with Shadica Gordon, a Courts shopper who was in search of a bed for her grandmother.

“Honestly, I wasn't looking to find any discount, because since the pandemic the hike in prices not normal. Everything you have to be paying double or triple the amount,” said Gordon, who was contemplating bagging a 25 per cent discount on a new bed.

Other participating outlets include Maxie Department stores in Kingston and Montego Bay, Shades of Africa in Kingston, as well as Simply Halal Company Limited in Linstead, St Catherine, and Nature's Totality in St Ann. More than 80 stores across five parishes are participating both online and in store.