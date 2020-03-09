Rev Carmen Stewart passes

REV Carmen Stewart, former custos of St Andrew, has died.

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said yesterday he was saddened by news of the death of Rev Stewart.

“Rev Stewart was a conscientious visionary and a trailblazing leader. She was a woman of many firsts, breaking glass ceilings and standing for unpopular, but essential causes crucial to nation-building and the empowerment of the people.

“She was the first woman to be custos of the parish of St Andrew and also the first woman to be named deputy governor general. Rev Stewart was a powerful voice for the voiceless and a strong and dedicated advocate for the dispossessed.

“From her pulpit on Windward Road she impacted families and communities across the eastern belt of the island and beyond, [and] has left a lasting legacy in the community [of] faith, leadership and advocacy,” said Phillips.