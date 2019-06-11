Revivalists honour Seaga, reach out to the public

Rev Kimesha Morgan believes people accuse revivalists of not being Christians because they refuse to learn the truth about them.

“People say we are not Christians because there is a lack of knowledge about us, and that creates fear. People fear what they don't know, and we are all guilty of it,” she argued while explaining what she considered to be the fear of admitting revivalists into the recognised Christian church community.

Rev Morgan was speaking with the Jamaica Observer yesterday as she and more than two dozen members, mostly women, of the Regent Street Revival Church in Denham Town worshipped on the downtown Kingston waterfront in an attempt to open their hearts and practices to the suspicious.

The event was sponsored by the Institute of Jamaica and the Afro-Caribbean Institute to celebrate the life of late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga and his contribution to the survival of revivalism in western Kingston, as well as to help them reach out to the wider public.

The revivalists spent an hour of worshipping and speaking to people drawn to the drums, tambourines and choruses of the members, all dressed in bright red, before returning to Denham Town.

“I am a Christian, and we bring Christ into our religion because when Christ is in it, it changes things,” said the youthful minister Morgan, who serves under the leadership of her father Bishop Donovan Morgan, who is based in the United States.

“It makes us less susceptible to what our foreparents used to do, but we have added the word Christian and we have begun to clean up and understand that we have to walk this path in order to get to where we are going,” she said.

“We have a lot of emblems and symbols, but they are simple things with simple meanings; not outrageous things,” she explained.

“In the Bible, when God was showing them what would happen when he dies, he took bread and broke it and said, 'this is the body of Christ.' He did that so that we too could understand and believe in simple things,” she added.

“And with this new thing about legalising Obeah, I want people to understand that we are not about the same things… We are traditionalists, and we believe in our ancestral rights and spirits,” she noted.

“We have come to show a little bit of what we are. Revivalism and obeah are not the same thing. They are set apart. We are about revivalism. Today, we are here to say what we are about, because a lot of people still fear revivalists,” she pointed out.