RGD to hold consultation with marriage officers
THE Registrar General's Department (RGD) will be staging a marriage officers' consultation tomorrow at the Fellowship Tabernacle, 2 Fairfield Avenue, Kingston 20. It is free and open to all marriage officers.
Speaking with JIS News, Marriage Unit supervisor at RGD Normalyn Bell said the consultation is part of the RGD's efforts to educate marriage officers and to hear their views and concerns. Discussions will focus on matters relating to the registering of marriages and other legal issues.
She said the session is also important to ensure that “error-free marriage duplicate records are available to satisfy the requests of our valued customers for certified copies of their marriage certificates”.
“We seek to remind them of their responsibility, and the steps and process that are compulsory in conducting the marriages, and how they can avoid making errors which cause delay in the production of the certificates,” she added.
Bell said RGD will be arranging another consultation for officers in western Jamaica. Currently, there are over 1,772 active marriage officers in Jamaica.
She said that officers attending the session should come with an open mind to learn and get their questions answered.
“Every day is a learning day, and so they would have a copy of the Marriage Act and we would also be giving them copies, and so we want them to come with an open mind and have questions to fill their curiosity,” she said.
The Marriage Unit supervisor said that marriage officers can also visit any RGD office islandwide for information on matters relating to the registration of marriages.
