Rhodes Scholarship applications open
Applications are now open for the Rhodes Scholarships for Jamaica and the Commonwealth Caribbean and will close on September 30, 2019.
Applications are to be submitted online at www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/scholarships/apply.
The scholarships are funded by the Rhodes Trust in Oxford and are for post-graduate study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, one of the world's leading universities.
Arguably the most prestigious post-graduate scholarships in the world, the Rhodes Scholarships were established under the will of Cecil John Rhodes, a British diamond magnate and imperialist, who died in 1903. In his will, he left the greater part of his substantial fortune to establish this scholarship scheme.
Candidates for Rhodes Scholarships, unlike candidates for other scholarships, are selected based on qualities of character as well as of intellect. Rhodes' aim was to provide future leaders of the English-speaking world with an education which would broaden their views and develop their abilities.
He chose to endow these scholarships at Oxford University rather than elsewhere in the United Kingdom because he believed that its residential colleges provided an environment especially conducive to personal development.
Prominent regional Rhodes Scholars include:
Norman Manley
Professor Rex Nettleford
Roderick Rainford
Professor Trevor Munroe
Dr Franklyn Prendergast
Professor Ralph Carnegie
Ricky Skerritt
Professor Mervyn Morris
Delroy Chuck
Carla Noel
Sir Marston Gibson
Ronnie Thwaites
Justice Dennis Morrison
Further details about the scholarship may be received online at www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk or from the secretary, Peter Goldson, at peter.goldson@mfg.com.jm
