Rights groups push for more reporting of abuse in prisons

HUMAN rights group Stand Up for Jamaica (SUFJ), in partnership with the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition (CVC) and Centro de Orientacion e Investigacion Integral (COIN), has embarked on a project to increase the level of reporting that goes into the Caribbean Civil Society Shared Incident Database, in light of the fact that documenting human rights violations remains a challenge for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region.

The Shared Incident Database (SID) is an advanced, user-friendly, web-based technology that seeks to strengthen evidence-based advocacy for more just policies and programmes in the Caribbean's HIV response. The database tracks incidents affecting key population groups, which include people living with hiv, sex workers, people who use drugs, transgender people, marginalised youth, migrants and inmates, who often encounter barriers to accessing health services and human rights protection.

The SID, which was established by CVC in 2016, provides an integrated platform to record, analyse and exchange information to impact policy and programmes and empower individuals and civil society organisations to pursue redress including legal remedies where these are available.

Violations of human rights and the occurrence of critical incidences can become particularly acute in situations of incarceration and it is for this reason that SUFJ has sought to ensure the protection of the basic human rights guaranteed to inmates through international human rights instruments such as the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Mandela Rules) and the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The SUJF project, Fight for Your Mind, seeks to:

* Improve documentation of Key Population Human Rights violations using the Caribbean Civil Society Shared Incident Database.

* Improve access of key populations to legal aid services.

* Raise awareness of human rights issues.

* Provide inmates with options for redress.

A release said the project is also aimed at empowering inmates to speak out, pursue legal action and advocate for their rights when there is an incident of abuse and violation of human rights.

“In this regard, SUFJ has engaged noted human rights advocate attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan to sensitise inmates to their legal rights, help them to identify critical incidences and to facilitate their legal matters in this regard through legal aid,” said the release.

SUFJ Executive Director Carla Gullotta said the project represents a significant step in the struggle to protect the human rights of inmates.

“We wanted to do this project so that inmates can feel safe to report incidences of human rights violations and also to be empowered to take legal action and receive the support they need to if their rights have been trampled upon during their period of incarceration. The satabase will help us to report the violations independently and record evidence that will serve to support inmates in seeking redress,” she said.