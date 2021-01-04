Rio Cobre's juvenile offenders get relief

Christmas 2020 will best be remembered for the negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic more than anything else. But, nonetheless, there will be some kind features to recall.

Last Sunday, a team of well-wishers, led by the charitable YARD EMPIRE, the classic Jamaica VW Old School Club, Community Outreach Through Partnership for Empowerment (COPE) and leading manufacturers and exporters of furniture, Boss Furniture Company Limited, combined to treat the boys detained at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Donors entertained the boys through a display of vintage vehicles from the VW Club (classic) on their playing field, inspirational messages from others and music from a quartet of the young YARD EMPIRE group of musicians from central Kingston and their music teacher, Carlton Butler.

The confined boys were assisted by the staff of the centre, led by Superintendent Martin Dryden, in providing some of their own entertainment too. They were eventually treated to bun eating and soda drinking contests, as well as the opportunity to perform their favourite holiday songs and dances for the visitors who had to sit a distance away behind the barb wire fences— social distancing them from their hosts.

Interestingly, two of the young musicians entertaining the confined boys recognised three of them as friends from their communities, which inspired them to put their all into their songs, including the gospel anthem No Longer a Slave to Fear, as well as the Christmas favourites Jingle Bells and The Little Drummer Boy.

“It's really good, you know. It's really impactful. It allows the boys to open up and discover another side of themselves. It allows them to realise that they are not alone in their fight to refocus,”superintendent of the institution, Martin Dryden, told the Observer at the end of the event.

Dryden welcomed the idea of the parade of classic VW motor vehicles by the Old School Club, which was happening for the second year in a row, and described it as “quite successful”.

“The boys usually love the visit of the VW Club because, as boys, they are really intrigued by classic cars. Last year, we allowed them to sit inside the vehicles and even drive them. But, because of COVID-19 this year, we had to maintain the social distancing. So they were not able to have that level of intervention,” he related.

“But, it is impactful. Just the vehicles showing up and these people showing off for the boys, and the boys really bought into it,” he stated.

COVID-19 has been having a debilitating effect on the Rio Cobre Centre's residents than could be imagined from outside the walled premises. Although there are only 40 boys housed at the 120-capacity institution, their enthusiasm was somewhat suppressed by the reality that they were fenced in and unable to mingle with their guests. However, a determined support staff of correctional officers did their best to inspire them to enjoy the moment.

Boss Furniture executive and VW Old School Club member, Matthew Isaacs, who represented the company, read a message from Boss Furniture's Chairman/CEO Omar Azan, which urged the boys to become the change that is necessary in the country by focusing on improving their quality of life and that of other Jamaicans.

Superintendent Dryden explained that the fact that the centre had only one-third of its full capacity, was dependent on the number of court orders they are sent than anything else.

“Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down. But, we can only detain boys here until they are 18. The sentences vary, and some might get an order that they should remain until they are 18, at which age they are considered adults and have to leave. Or, the court can set the exact length of stay. But definitely, by next year, some of these boys would have left and the others will remain,” he explained.

VW Old School Club President David Wallen noted that the club started supporting the event last year because they felt the need to expand their charitable activities as well as at the urging of Salmon who was determine that the annual intervention should continue despite COVID-19.

Wallen was able to get his VW Club colleague Matthew Isaacs to recruit his employer as a donor, which led to Boss Furniture's support for the event, which eventually made it happen two days after Christmas.

“Last year we donated boxer shorts and shirts to the boys and food and so on. But this year we had to seek some support, and we got it from Boss Furniture. We have reached out a lot of other times to people and institutions in need without the fanfare, but this one is a special one for us,” Wallen said.

Superintendent Dryden concluded that the event would be a great boost for the boys and he didn't hide his feelings.

“I think they really accepted it and are looking forward to having it again next year, although only some of these boys will be here next year,” he noted.

Dryden, who has been superintendent since 2017, also paid tribute to Terri Salmon, founder of the four-year-old YARD (Youth for Arts & Recreational Development) EMPIRE charitable organisation, for putting the event together.

Four years ago, YARD EMPIRE started to develop a continuing relationship with the youth arm of the correctional services, including the Rio Cobre Centre, and has provided training, including drama classes, over the past three years at the centre, as well as at the Hill Top Centre in St Ann.

Dryden, who has been in the correctional services since 2003, has worked at several penal institutions for both boys and girls, and thinks the treat is the best thing that could have happened for the boys in the midst of the pandemic.

“I have been around the block and I have garnered a lot of experience which I have been imparting to these boys. I am really trying to impact their rehabilitation programme,” he confessed.

He said that the crimes for which the boys have been detained range from major to minor ones, and the policy has been to assess them upon their entrance to determine whether they will need general rehabilitation or a specific programme.

“So, depending on their individual needs, we work with them. But, there is a general rehabilitation programme which includes their education and everybody has to be a part of that,” he noted.

He said that in his tenure he has had no problem with boys running off, and he has found that charities are unwilling to assist, but this year support has been suppressed by the pandemic.

“We had to scale down our activities because we had to ensure that we keep them safe. We try not to import any COVID cases into the institution,” he added.

The superintendent also pointed to the “tremendous effect” of their large and well-kept football field proudly boasting their record of not losing matches on their home field.

According to Salmon, YARD EMPIRE's boss, their intervention is not just limited to what the boys need to adjust their lives after crime, but what they will do after they have left detention and go on to their adult life.

“I really think that more could be done in terms of assessing the boys and their needs, but I think that the administration has been doing its best in their interest, and I have been looking forward to this event, annually, since we started the programme,” she stated.

She added that YARD EMPIRE is also working in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGEC), in their national campaign effort to eliminate gender-based violence against both women and men.

In her address to the boys, she appealed to them to respect all women, and emphasised the need for better family relationships.

“Simple domestic disputes often lead to abuse that can be avoided, and the boys are urged to understand the truism that Abuse is Not Love,” she added.