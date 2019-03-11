Rise United says One PNP's poll findings biased, unreliable
PETER Bunting's 'Rise United' last evening rejected the Bill Johnson One PNP poll findings as biased and
unreliable.
It is clearly a desperate attempt to confuse the public, Rise United campaign manager Dr Dayton Campbell said in a release.
He cited, as an example of a clearly leading and biased question: “Which of them (Phillips or Bunting) do you think has the most experience to be leader of the PNP?”
Said Campbell: “Of course, one does not need a poll to determine that Dr Phillips' decades in politics and three years as party leader would make him more experienced than Comrade Bunting. However, the issue is that — notwithstanding that experience — Dr Phillips is not seen as an effective leader. This is reflected in all polls over the last few years, including a poll done by the same Bill Johnson in March 2019.”
Campbell said Bill Johnson, in an interview with Nationwide News on March 11, 2019, said:
“The prime minister's favourability is higher than the Opposition leader. Fifty-one per cent rate the prime minister favourably, 23 per cent rate the Opposition leader favourably. In fact, the Opposition leader is under water; 42 per cent rate him unfavourably, compared to 24 per cent rating the prime minister unfavourably. Normally, if you have a strong prime minister or Opposition leader you would have the candidate campaigning with them. It's almost like if I was Damion, I would say Peter why don't you go some place else and I will be here by myself.”
Campbell stated that there is no credible explanation for the supposed turn around in Dr Phillips' poll ratings, given his consistently weak poll results over the last three years.
“Rise United appeals to the One PNP campaign to cease these attempts to confuse the public. Let our campaigns be evidence-based and data-driven, so that the PNP builds trust and credibility with the public,” said Campbell.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy