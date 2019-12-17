Roadwork could cause more traffic delays in city

A section of the northbound side of Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, was closed last evening as the National Works Agency (NWA) continued the intensification of works now underway along the corridor.

The road closure was in the vicinity of the Ministry of Justice and was expected to impact motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Eastwood Park Road, towards Dunrobin Avenue or Manor Park.

Over the weekend, the southbound carriageway along Constant Spring Road, between West King's House and the Sandy Gully Bridge, was closed for reconstruction works as part of the multimillion-dollar road project. The works completed include the laying of a new base. The old asphaltic concrete surface on a section of the road in the Manor Park area was also removed.

Communication and customer services manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, explained that while much was accomplished, the project team intends to complete some key activities by Friday. These activities include paving works in the vicinity of the Sandy Gully Bridge, near the Ministry of Justice and the road between Grovesnor Terrace and Norbrook Drive in Manor Park.

Work was also was scheduled to take place from the entrance of the Ministry of Justice to the Sandy Gully Bridge, yesterday.The road is slated to be reopened at 12:30 pm today. The stretch will again be closed at 9:00 pm on Wednesday to reopen at 4:00 am on Thursday. It will again be closed at 9:00 pm on Thursday and reopened at 4:00 am on Friday, December 20.

Also, Shaw said that the southbound side of the roadway, in the vicinity of West King's House Road, will be closed between the hours of 9:00 pm on Wednesday and 4:00 am on Thursday, December 19.

In the meantime, paving works started in the Manor Park area, between Grovesnor Terrace and Norbrook Drive, starting at 9:00 last evening. The activities should be completed by 4:00 am t0day, the NWA said.

These activities will continue on tonight with the final layer of asphalt being placed for the road to be reopened by 4:00 am on Wednesday, said Shaw.

Shaw said that the activities are being ramped up in order to ensure the completion of the targeted sections before the closure of the asphaltic concrete plant that supplies critical material for the roads. The plant, which is a privately-owned facility, will be closing on Friday to reopen some time next year. “It is therefore imperative that the works be done over the next few days,” said Shaw.

The NWA spokesman said traffic flow will be disrupted intermittently and he urged motorists to factor in the activities in their travel plans, use alternative routes and obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.