Roadwork

Repair work being done on Spanish Town Road yesterday, resulting in a pile-up of afternoon traffic. The work is part of the emergency patching programme announced by the prime minister recently after many of the island's roads were badly damaged by heavy, consistent rain. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

