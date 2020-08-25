Roaring river after downpour forces Bull Bay residents to evacuate

IN the dead of night, Simone Dean had to evacuate her children from their home in Pleasant View, Eight Miles, in Bull Bay, St Andrew, after roaring waters from Cane River threatened to erode the bank behind the building late Sunday.

Dean, 43, described the frightful ordeal of hearing the river overflow its banks, taking almost everything in its path.

“Last night wi inside the house and wi could feel the house shaking. My daughter said, 'Mummy, I smell the river. We had come outside and check and start alert everybody say the river was tearing away the banking. Is so everybody come out; we deh pon di road till after hours. I had to carry all my children to my brother's house. Everybody tek weh themself from down here,” said Dean.

The woman explained that since individuals had begun mining large stones from the riverbed, the bank erodes whenever there is heavy rainfall.

“All the years I live here is the first mi see the river tear off our side of the banking like that. The back part behind my house tear off.

“From last week till now tractor come and take out the stones, so that's why the river tear off right here so. The only thing I want is for them to hurry up and fix it, because wi fraid when it rain. We need the banking to fix,” said Dean.

As the outer bands of Tropical Storm Laura lashed the island on Sunday, residents in the community were worried that their homes could be taken away by the torrent of water rushing down the riverbed.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the community yesterday morning workmen were seen trying to remove a downed utility pole that had been eroded at the Cane River Bridge on the border of Seven and Eight Miles.

Some residents, who gathered at the bridge, said they, too, had to relocate in the middle of the night after hearing what sounded like “an earthquake”.

“Mi come outside, mi couldn't sleep. All the house start shake,” one young woman recounted.

Another resident, who did not leave the community, said she stayed to watch over a partially constructed bar that she was erecting near the riverbank.

“It was board before and we decide to concrete it. But if rain fall and the river come back down it a guh gone,” said the young woman.

“The people from the quarry take out the stone them, so when the river come down you can hear it a come. The water a force the stones dem down the river,” she claimed.

Individuals from the community explained that between illegal miners and authorised quarry operators taking stones from the riverbed the area has become an environmental hazard over the years.

“It has to do with the mining of the riverbed. People take out the stones from the gabion basket. The river was never so far up on the bank. There is a big hole right under the bridge, and if water ever go into that hole it's going to take the bridge, and the bridge has a lot of cracks on it,” another resident said.