Robberies frustrate business owner

More than 40 employees at Stresscon Jamaica Limited in St Andrew may have to seek alternative ways to earn an income in the coming weeks after thieves broke into the plant twice in less than a week and stole manufacturing equipment valued at millions of dollars.

“If we can't operate we can't employ them,” Director Steven Fung-Yee told the Jamaica Observer yesterday morning.

“…For now we will have to clean up and then I don't know if we can [continue operating], because we don't have the tools to reopen right now because they took all of the woodworking, all of the welding, all of the manufacturing tools and I don't know if it makes sense replacing them here,” an obviously frustrated Fung-Yee said.

After committing the first robbery last Thursday night, the thieves returned between Monday night and early yesterday morning and raided the company again.

Just before 10:00 am yesterday when the Observer visited Stresscon, evidence of the break-ins was obvious. The lock on the door at the entrance to the administrative office had been tampered with, while the padlocks on the workshop's metal doors had been cut off.

Broken glass, papers, keys, boxes, a drum of gasoline, and other miscellaneous items were strewn throughout the complex at Riverton Boulevard in the St Andrew South Police Division, where a state of public emergency (SOE) has been in effect since July 7 when Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a press briefing at Jamaica House, said that the declaration was made after “careful consideration and review of the current crime situation”.

On July 19, the Senate approved an extension of the SOE until October 15.

Yesterday, while awaiting the arrival of the police, Fung-Yee said that this was his worst experience at the establishment.

He said that prior to last Thursday's break-in, he had started noticing that equipment would go missing every two weeks.

Fung-Yee pointed out that seven of 11 closed-circuit television cameras installed at the premises were destroyed during last Thursday's heist.

Noting that gasoline and batteries were stolen that night, the businessman said five individuals wearing hoodies had been spotted on camera inside the complex but not in the building.

Later, police recovered the stolen items in foliage along the road.

Hours after the businessman replaced the broken cameras on Monday, they were destroyed and the digital video recorder stolen.

“We just have to do something now,” Fung-Yee said, noting that a number of his neighbours have left the community as a result of theft.

Stressing that only two construction companies have remained along the boulevard, he said the landline phones have been out for over a month because the cables have been vandalised.

The company, which has been creating jobs since 1972, is currently supplying concrete sewers and manholes for the road infrastructure development projects in the Corporate Area.

Fung-Yee said the precast concrete company has constructed a number of edifices in Kingston, among them the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre, National Commercial Bank and Sagicor buildings.