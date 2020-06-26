Robinson says poor telecoms services due to more than vandalism
JAMAICA'S telecommunications service came in for a tongue lashing from Opposition spokesman on science and technology Julian Robinson, in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
“I think the most objective user of our telecommunications service will acknowledge that the quality of service delivered by our two main providers has deteriorated significantly over the last couple of years,” he said in his contribution to the sectoral debate.
Robinson said customers were experiencing service disruptions, poor call quality, dropped calls, inability to place or receive calls, and very slow Internet and Internet outages.
He said that the Opposition, however, recognised and acknowledged the role theft and vandalism of telecoms' infrastructure have played in contributing to this deterioration.
“We are committed to supporting legislation brought to this House which will strengthen and increase the fines and penalties for persons found guilty of these offences. We will also support other measures which seek to protect this critical infrastructure,” he stated.
However, he said that all the quality of service issues cannot be attributed to theft and vandalism.
“Why are we experience this deterioration in service? Is the network congested as a result of bottlenecks/traffic overflow? Is it a result of ageing network equipment? Is it poor capacity management? Are the service providers investing enough to keep pace with the increasing user demand on the network?” the spokesman asked.
He noted that Section 4(5)(b) of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) Act empowers the OUR to “prescribe standards for the measurements of quantity, quality, or other conditions relating to prescribed utility services”.
In addition, he said the Telecommunications Act, 2000, Section 44(3) states that “the OUR may make rules subject to affirmative resolution prescribing quality standards for the provision of specified services in relation to all service providers or dominant service providers, as the case may be”.
The Opposition, he said, is recommending that:
1. The OUR commences an investigation to determine the factors that have contributed to the deterioration in the quality of service experienced by customers, and take specific steps to correct them;
2. The Government, through the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, immediately commence steps to increase competition in the telecoms industry.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy