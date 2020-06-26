Robinson says poor telecoms services due to more than vandalism

JAMAICA'S telecommunications service came in for a tongue lashing from Opposition spokesman on science and technology Julian Robinson, in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“I think the most objective user of our telecommunications service will acknowledge that the quality of service delivered by our two main providers has deteriorated significantly over the last couple of years,” he said in his contribution to the sectoral debate.

Robinson said customers were experiencing service disruptions, poor call quality, dropped calls, inability to place or receive calls, and very slow Internet and Internet outages.

He said that the Opposition, however, recognised and acknowledged the role theft and vandalism of telecoms' infrastructure have played in contributing to this deterioration.

“We are committed to supporting legislation brought to this House which will strengthen and increase the fines and penalties for persons found guilty of these offences. We will also support other measures which seek to protect this critical infrastructure,” he stated.

However, he said that all the quality of service issues cannot be attributed to theft and vandalism.

“Why are we experience this deterioration in service? Is the network congested as a result of bottlenecks/traffic overflow? Is it a result of ageing network equipment? Is it poor capacity management? Are the service providers investing enough to keep pace with the increasing user demand on the network?” the spokesman asked.

He noted that Section 4(5)(b) of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) Act empowers the OUR to “prescribe standards for the measurements of quantity, quality, or other conditions relating to prescribed utility services”.

In addition, he said the Telecommunications Act, 2000, Section 44(3) states that “the OUR may make rules subject to affirmative resolution prescribing quality standards for the provision of specified services in relation to all service providers or dominant service providers, as the case may be”.

The Opposition, he said, is recommending that:

1. The OUR commences an investigation to determine the factors that have contributed to the deterioration in the quality of service experienced by customers, and take specific steps to correct them;

2. The Government, through the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, immediately commence steps to increase competition in the telecoms industry.