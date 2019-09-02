PHOTO: ROBOTICS IN ACTION

Stephanie Todd, communication officer at Supreme Ventures, made certain the students were well informed at Junior Creators Robotics Camp, as she reiterated the functions of the robotics with (from left) Jamieka Thompson from Gregory Park Primary, Brianna Allen from Mico Practising Primary and Junior High School, and Peyton-Ann Edwards from Read of Life, last week at Ardenne High School in St Andrew.

