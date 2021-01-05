Observer MD hails ‘Butch’ Stewart as a true son of Jamaica
With much regret, we learned of the death of our chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ.
News of his death reached our Jamaica Observer family late last night.
Our first response is to offer our sincerest condolence and heartfelt regrets to our Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart and all the family members.
His enduring support for the media is Mr Stewart's legacy in the Jamaica Observer over more than a quarter-century.
He ensured that the paper he launched as the second daily in Jamaica would survive and thrive and always have his fullest support in the pursuit of excellence.
We all expect that life's journey would come to an end at some time, but Mr Stewart's passing is still hard to take.
We assure his close family of our support and prayers at this time.
On behalf of the Jamaica Observer family, we pray that his soul will rise in glory and rest in peace.
In the fullness of time, we at the Jamaica Observer will pay special tribute to this true son of Jamaica and a true Caribbean man.
Julian E Rogers, MBE
Managing Director
Jamaica Observer
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy