Observer MD hails ‘Butch’ Stewart as a true son of Jamaica

With much regret, we learned of the death of our chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ.

News of his death reached our Jamaica Observer family late last night.

Our first response is to offer our sincerest condolence and heartfelt regrets to our Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart and all the family members.

His enduring support for the media is Mr Stewart's legacy in the Jamaica Observer over more than a quarter-century.

He ensured that the paper he launched as the second daily in Jamaica would survive and thrive and always have his fullest support in the pursuit of excellence.

We all expect that life's journey would come to an end at some time, but Mr Stewart's passing is still hard to take.

We assure his close family of our support and prayers at this time.

On behalf of the Jamaica Observer family, we pray that his soul will rise in glory and rest in peace.

In the fullness of time, we at the Jamaica Observer will pay special tribute to this true son of Jamaica and a true Caribbean man.

Julian E Rogers, MBE

Managing Director

Jamaica Observer