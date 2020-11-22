Role for medical professionals in reducing scepticism about vaccines

A regional academic says it is up to health care professionals to reduce public scepticism surrounding the effectiveness of vaccines developed for COVID-19.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for Undergraduate Studies at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and chair of the COVID-19 Task Force Professor Clive Landis made the point as competition among pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 shot has increased.

In the past three weeks, US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as well as US firm Moderna, have published large-scale trial data that showed their jabs were 95 per cent effective against COVID-19.

In the latest update Pfizer said its vaccine now offers above 95 per cent effectiveness, with little, if any, bad side effects. While Moderna, which does not have the storage challenges of Pfizer, is touting that its vaccine offers almost as much in effectiveness against the disease.

Speaking on Thursday during a virtual forum hosted by the University of Miami's Institute for Advance Study of the Americas Professor Landis pointed to the hurdle of the varying degrees of acceptance in relation to vaccines.

“Even if we have a successful vaccine, what about if people don't want to take it?” he asked.

“[Based on] data in the United States, and I have seen data in the Caribbean which is relatively similar... roughly 60 per cent of the population is comfortable taking the vaccine,” he sated.

Pointing to a study engaging people on social media he said “about 30 per cent of people are looking for more information”.

“They are a little bit, like 'maybe, maybe not'. Ten per cent in the United States are saying, 'No, I will not take the vaccine and no means no, I really mean it', and they are actually highly active on social media and are entangled in this whole discussion about a vaccine,” Professor Landis said.

“So I think it is very important for people like me, who are in the medical field, to sort of remind people, in case they have forgotten, what vaccines have achieved,” he stated.

In furthering his argument he pointed to diseases which have been eradicated because of vaccines, noting that some diseases continue to thrive because people are hesitant to accept the vaccines.

“So, for example, small pox was eradicated in 1980, there will never ever be a need again to vaccinate anyone for small pox because the disease has been eradicated, and just in the 20th century alone there were 300 million deaths due alone to small pox. Measles was eliminated in the US but now there is a resurgence because there was vaccine hesitancy and, of course, TB continues to be a huge killer. And so, despite the fact that this vaccine has been around and it's been safe for over a hundred years we still have 1.5 million [cases] — that's in 2018. But the good news is that vaccines saved 58 million lives from TB in the 21st century alone,” Professor Landis pointed out.

He further noted that in 1988 there were 350,000 cases of paralysis caused by the childhood disease polio. Now, there are a mere 38 cases and the disease is present in only two countries.

Professor Landis said Caribbean countries have, from a public health perspective, done reasonably well in their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 but have been hard hit economically.

Meanwhile, Associate Dean Distance Education, Projects and Planning Sandeep Maharaj said while COVID-19 had the effect of a bomb for health care systems across the region because of the systemic challenges, “there seems to be some level of stability because of the mitigation measures taken by countries, such as lockdowns, curfews, and states of emergency”.

He, however, in acknowledging how well Caribbean countries responded to the World Health Organization's 16 recommendations to strengthen the health system and said “The world can learn from the Caribbean” countries which, among other things, mobilised the health workforce according to priority services, rehired retired health care workers, engaged the private health care sector, contracted new health personnel and diverted or deployed staff.