Rotarians promote literacy with donation of more than 200 books to schools
The Rotary clubs of Kingston East and Port Royal, St Andrew, and Portmore celebrated International Literacy Day 2019 by donating more than 200 reading books to schools. In addition, members of the clubs read to the children at each school.
In observing International Literacy Day, the Rotary Club of Kingston East & Port Royal had Julian Rogers, managing director of the Jamaica Observer as the keynote speaker at its weekly meeting.
In his address on the topic 'Media and National Literacy', Rogers examined the critical role of the media in increasing literacy, and called on all media professionals to increase the national literacy rate above the current 86 per cent.
At the same meeting, Vertis Technology Solutions' Chief Operations Officer Camielle Sterling presented a US$1,500 cheque to President Atasha Bernard and Assistant Governor Marie Powell in aid of rebuilding efforts in The Bahamas, which suffered loss of life and extensive damage on two islands during the passage of category 5 Hurricane Dorian on September 1 and 2.
