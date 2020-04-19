Sheer hell!

TWO of the busiest towns in St Catherine were in a state of pandemonium yesterday, as residents of Spanish Town and Old Harbour defied the scheduling of movement stipulated by the Government and blatantly breached recommendations for social distancing, as they scurried to stock up on food, household supplies and other basic necessities amid their parish lockdown.

When the Jamaica Observer visited Spanish Town there was gridlock in the old capital from a traffic pile-up caused by people attempting to get in and out of the parish to bring supplies to friends and loved ones, or stock up on supplies they did not have. Even that proved futile, as many bringing groceries from outside the parish to people on the inside had to leave their items at the checkpoints where recipients retrieved them, as they feared they would not be allowed to leave the parish if they entered.

Travel further into Spanish Town saw lines that wrapped several supermarkets as the elderly and civil servants attempted to complete their individual errands. But, though the schedule for movement made provisions for the elderly, pregnant, disabled and civil servants to shop between the hours of 8:00 and 10:00 am, people who fall outside of that category swarmed grocery establishments, causing anxiety, resulting in quarrels and, in some instances, fights.

“Dem a apply certain essential workers. They say you have to be going to work but no one in the line dere so is going to work now. So what happen to the rest of essential workers that have work going to? I work at a gas station and I have work to go. Him nah be fair. Him a split justice an a put favouritism wid who him want put in a line. Probably dem a explain and a gi him a side money fi do it. Dem no ask fi ID, dem choose who dem want fi go ina the line. Only certain essential dem a allow ina the line. What's the difference?” a woman who identified herself as Shauna said in reference to police officers who manned the entrance to Shoppers Fair at the corner of Burke Road and White Street in Spanish Town.

The police on the ground, however, explained that the reason for three queues was as a result of people disobeying the schedule and turning up to shop hours before their time slots.

Besides, the elderly at that location, though slightly frustrated with how long they had to wait to get in, said they were doing their best to cope with the situation as is.

“I am out here from little after 7:00 am, now it's after 9:00 am and I can't get in. People will come and see you and they come before you. The police are here and they have their hands full. They can't manage everything. Even with social distancing I am trying to do that but everytime I move, someone come up on me. I am trying to do it,” Epsy Hamilton said, while another elderly man, Ali Hamdani, said he was doing his best to get his shopping done and get home before 1:00 pm.

Additionally, Stephon Williams, a civil servant who said he had been standing outside the supermarket for 30 minutes, admitted that he was unaware of the processes being followed to let persons in. He, however said he was remaining patient until some amount of clarity was provided.

Meanwhile, Brunswick Avenue's Jampet petrol station was a scene of total chaos as a crowd gathered at the entrance to the station's Western Union outlet while others stood in a line that wrapped the perimeter of the establishment.

The chaotic scene saw individuals queued back-to-back with no form of distance between them, while the crowd at the entrance often had small fights as a result of the pushing to get inside.

One irate resident, Andre Thomas, explained that the reason for the confusion was because the petrol station's Western Union outlet was the only one in the parish that was open.

“You can have only one Western Union open fi di parish of St Catherine? Look how big the place is. Mi out here from 7:30 am and people join the line, but then the taxi dem come and let off people at the door and dem start crowd and bore the line,” Thomas said.

For others, they had no option but to endure the scuffle and close distance, as the money they stood waiting to collect was the only means by which they could stock up on supplies.

“From morning I have been out here and people just come 'bomb rush' the door. The money was sent Wednesday and I have to wait on it to buy food for the four pickni dem I have at my yard,” Tashauna Blomfield said.

The reality was the same for 74-year-old Malitha Bryce, also called Miss B, who travelled from Old Harbour to the location and stood in line from 7:00 am, waiting over two hours and being subjected to an impatient, able-bodied woman shouting at her to move up in the line while others pushed her to go about their business.

But for Bryce, she had no choice but to bear the harsh treatment as the money she waited to collect was sent by her daughter in Canada to help secure food for herself and the three grandchildren for whom she is the caregiver.

“The young people dem come and dem push some a the elder dem. Dem come and come to the front and who in the line have to stay back behind,” she said. “My daughter send the money. My grandchildren at home; dem kill dem father and we dependent on the money fi dem get food. Is four him dead lef but is three at mi home. We never expect this. Mi daughter in Canada never expect that the Government would do this. The time that the Government give, it [money] never post so we said we coming today. When we reach roun Spanish Town they lock off down there and say to come around here so is this location alone open.”

Further, others who were being pushed out of the line pleaded with the Sunday Observer's news team to help them get some order, following which a phone call made to head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, resulted in three police vehicles being sent to the location to establish order. The arrival of the police was met with loud cheers and applause by those waiting, who took turns explaining to the officers their ordeal and where the problem started.

The scene in Old Harbour was no different as residents bundled to get their goods at wholesales and supermarkets throughout the town.

Clive White, 66, shared that he had been out since 9:00 am, but despite the time limit, he was waiting for the crowd to peter out before he attempted to get his goods. When reminded about the timeframe within which he had to shop he said he had not got a chance to buy anything, reasoning “that nah work, bredda. Everybody come out one time. Mi come out here to meet mi son but I am waiting before I start shopping, but I am not staying till night.”

His friend, Clive Douglas, 59, shared similar sentiments but said he asked a worker on the inside of a wholesale to put together his groceries.

“I give somebody in there mi list, money and bag, so a dem look after it. I just waiting to collect. I shop for rice, milk and the necessary things dem, bottle water and dem stuff deh,” Douglas said.