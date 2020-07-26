Rowe lashes Gov't, rights groups at cop's funeral

CHAIRMAN of the Jamaica Police Federation Sergeant Patrae Rowe yesterday blasted the Government and human rights groups for their silence on injustices meted out to police who are tasked to do their jobs in uncomfortable working conditions.

“His story is characterised by the purest form of love for country, never influenced by anything else but his love for Jamaica and his desire to contribute to change through policing. He left the comfort of his family home to endure the unease of policing...Unease because he served an ungrateful country that cannot appreciate that it is out of love and sheer commitment why anyone could leave the safety of their homes, sleep deprived and work long hours to make someone else safe. Unease because he worked in poor conditions, he worked in any weather, in present and clear danger which eventually led to his death,” stated Sgt Rowe, who was speaking during the service of thanksgiving for the life of Police Constable Decardo Hylton, who was killed in a police attack in Horizon Park, St Catherine, on June 12. The service was held at Bread of Life Ministries in Linstead, St Catherine.

“Unease because there are groups within this country,” Sgt Rowe continued, “that profess to be human rights groups who are not Jamaicans interested in justice, but Jamaicans against the police who are only interested in status and international funding; who have never spoken out against any injustice against the police but provide a platform for criminals to profess their mendacious accounts. Unease because if he was charged while exercising an honest function with alleged miscalculated judgement, he would be faced with legal fees upwards of $3 million, suspended from work and pay at the risk of losing his house, family and placed in a position of destitution with no support from Government,” Rowe said.

Rowe said that people “even parliamentarians, refer to us as killers because it is popular to do and try to appease the supposedly independent commission who is more interested in proving that public perception is true, rather than showing the evidence that it is not. Unease because he served this country and served people who hide behind social media and celebrate the killings and injury of police officers...Unease because even in death the Government does not set the tone for the celebration of life by leading the mourning from Parliament and declaring a national day of mourning for the Jamaican people to celebrate the life of people who died for this country. Unease because there is nothing tangible to show that pays homage to those who passed for a national cause. For those who die to make Jamaica safer, were killed for being noble and being their best.”

In his address, which also bemoaned the annual $840,000 salary paid to police constables, lack of 100 per cent insurance coverage and issues relating to pension for police officers, Rowe also lauded Hylton's enthusiasm displayed in his job.

“...He gave his possessions in the form of operational gadgets and the latest and coolest crime-fighting resources to his colleagues. (He was) always looking to purchase something new on Amazon to be able to give his colleagues gadgets so that he would be able to enhance his operational objectives. He loved operations and was proficient at shooting and SWAT. He represented Jamaica in November 2019 in Florida at an international SWAT competition. Decardo Hylton was the kind of man we needed in the police force. He demonstrated excellent work, worth and conduct. He was disciplined, hard-working and loved his job,” Rowe said.

Chairman of the Police Officer's Association, Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron, in his tribute lauded Hylton's passion for technology and operations, but also criticised members of the society who demean and disrespect police personnel.

“A radio clipping was sent to me since week of a man who claims to be an attorney-at-law referring to the police as uneducated with five CXCs. It is the uneducated policemen who keep watch day and night, it is the uneducated policemen who maintain law and order; it is the uneducated policemen who preserve the peace, it is the uneducated policemen who prevent and detect crime. Constable Hylton paid the ultimate price and I want to make it categorically clear that no convicted felon has the moral authority to refer to the police as uneducated...for the record, the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] is largely a well-learnt organisation,” Cameron said.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang also told critics who relish in the demise of police officers to desist and show respect for the courage and bravery of members of the JCF.

“I think it is appropriate for me to remind many, because some of the comments that are most unfortunate is coming from individuals who should know better — and they do. But still the mood is to seek to find a way to point fingers at police officers. The reality is that in Jamaica, no other country as a democratic society face the challenges our officers face. Annually over 1000 Jamaicans are being killed by killers who are willing to take on anyone at any given time. On Thursday, two of our officers, in conducting normal traffic duty, stopped a car on the road and were greeted by two men moving in their car firing directly on the officers. That's the kind of criminal brutality that exist and our police officers deserve every support that they can receive,” Dr Chang said.

Meanwhile, his step-father Churchhill Hamilton, who spoke of his mannerisms, helpful nature and sense of humour also called on the Government to invest in proper protective gear for police officers.

“He had on a vest; how did the bullet pierce his heart? Is it that the equipment of the brave men and women of the police force are shoddy? Our police officers are front line between chaos and anarchy, keeping the peace. They should be given the best equipment. I was told, just as the army has proper bullet proof gear that can stop a rifle bullet— our police men and women— likewise their lives matters. I said to the powers that be, this needs to be fixed — here and now. If that is not fixed, Decardo, Cardo, our son will die in vain,” Hamilton said.