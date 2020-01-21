Rowley backs Mottley on Pompeo's visit to Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday sided with his Barbadian counterpart, Mia Mottley, on the perceived attempt to divide the regional grouping, Caricom, as some Caribbean leaders get ready to meet with the United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo this week.

“As chairman of Caricom, it is impossible for me to agree that my foreign minister should attend a meeting with anyone to which members of Caricom are not invited. If some are invited and not all, then it is an attempt to divide this region,” Mottley told a gala to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the late Barbados prime minister and regional integrationist, Errol W Barrow over the weekend.

In a statement, Prime Minister Rowley said his Administration “supports Barbados' position and that Prime Minister Mottley has Port of Spain's support”.

Said he: “PM Mottley has the full support of the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago in outlining our principles and vision of Caribbean unity. In the expectation of Caribbean unity, the prime minister of Barbados speaks for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Rowley.

He has repeatedly stated that Trinidad and Tobago stands “on its proud history of fairness on the world stage, ranging from opposition to apartheid in South Africa to opposing the US invasion of Grenada”.

Pompeo, who is visiting several countries in Latin America, said his two-day visit to Kingston will him allow to meet with “many Caribbean leaders to discuss how we can all work together to promote our common democratic values and prosperity for all of our people; I'm looking forward to a fantastic set of meetings”.