Rowley to assume portfolio of sacked minister

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is to assume the public administration portfolio from his sacked minister, Marlene McDonald, following the postponement of the swearing in of a new minister.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said “the announced swearing in of Senator Garvin Simonette to this position has been cancelled in light of new information”. It gave no details of the “new information”.

Simonette, who was due to have been sworn in at 2:00 pm to become a member of the Cabinet after McDonald was due to appear in court with four others on several offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government.

A police statement said that apart from McDonald, the others facing the charges are her husband, Michael Carew, Victor McEachrane, Wayne Anthony, and Edgar Zephrine.

“They are all being charged with several offences to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering. However, McDonald will also face offences of misbehaviour in public office,” the police statement said.

McDonald and her husband were detained by police last Thursday and the police statement noted that the others were arrested over the weekend.

This is the third time since the ruling People's National Movement (PNM) came to power in 2015 that McDonald, a deputy leader of the party, has been sacked from the Cabinet.

The present charges against McDonald arose from the payments made to the Calabash Foundation.

“The president has been asked to revoke the appointment of Ms Marlene McDonald as Minister of Public Administration. The prime minister retains the public administration portfolio temporarily until a new appointment is made shortly,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

In the meantime, senior counsel Pamela Elder confirmed that McDonald, who has been in police custody since last Thursday, had been taken to the privately owned St Clair Medical Centre in the capital after complaining of feeling unwell.

“The reason given by the police officers was that they had not been able to process the other accused and therefore, although she had been charged she was forced to remain in police custody.

“And when one considers how long she has been in custody it is not surprising that she has ended up here this morning,” Elder told reporters.

“I will do whatever is necessary because what has happened here should never have happened. From the inception of her arrest she was told that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that she had committed certain offences.

“So if the police have reasonable grounds to suspect then why wait so long to charge,” the senior counsel told reporters, adding “and if after charging why not ensure that the person is released and attend court this morning”.

The ruling People's National Movement (PNM) said it has “taken careful note of the unfolding events surrounding” McDonald, adding “while undoubtedly saddened by this turn of events, the People's National Movement is thankful for the yeoman service Ms McDonald has provided, both as a deputy political leader with responsibility for legislative matters and as the Port of Spain South MP for the past 12 years.

“That notwithstanding, the People's National Movement has long stood on the side of the law, and particularly under the stewardship of Dr (Keith) Rowley, has been vehement in its denunciation of corruption and wrong doing, irrespective of the perpetrator's creed, colour, social status, gender or political affiliation.”