Rowley warns against racial hatred in T&T
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley Wednesday warned against inciting racial hatred in Trinidad and Tobago and accused the main opposition United National Congress (UNC) of using it as a strategy during the just-concluded general election.
“I would simply say that I am not surprised by the outcome, at all. The campaign of some people was entirely based on race and it dates back to the advice of Cambridge Analytica where in 2015 the advice that was given to the Opposition was to feed into the foibles of our national racial fault lines.
“That passed unnoticed until we discovered it and the preparation for the next general election, which was the 2020 election, was based on a racial platform,” Rowley told reporters after he was sworn in for a second consecutive term as prime minister.
He said that the whole question of the one corridor movement that was presented by the UNC was based entirely on race.
“The intention of that platform was to suppress the voter participation in the east west corridor and all the conversations that were taking place…was about trying to get PNM (People's National Movement) supporters to be angry with the PNM for not looking after their needs, based on their allegiance to the PNM based on race,” he said.
