Royale donation

Jamaica Cancer Society Acting Executive Director Michael Leslie and Shulian Brown (second left), fund-raising officer for the cancer society, accept a donation of 100 face shields and two infra-red thermometres from business development manager of Royale Computers Keisha Leyow (second right) and Administrative Assistant Elve Passley.

The donation will help the cancer society to resume its screening services on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)