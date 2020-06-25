RSF wants 'credible' investigation into death of photojournalist
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The international media group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) yesterday condemned the murder of 25-year-old photojournalist Christoff Griffith, who was one of two people killed at the abandoned residence of Barbados' Anglican bishop on Monday.
In a statement, the RSF said that the young photojournalist, who was employed with the Nation newspaper “was killed on assignment” and that it was calling “for a credible investigation into his death”.
RSF said that workers had been excavating the property when a man who was allegedly living there killed one of the workers. It said Griffith arrived at the scene before police and was attacked and killed upon entering the property, allegedly by the same man.
Police have said one person is assisting their investigations.
“RSF is chilled to learn of Christoff Griffith's murder, which reminds us of the dangers journalists face in the course of their work,” said Dokhi Fassihian, RSF's executive director at its North America bureau.
“His killing must be thoroughly investigated.”
The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) also expressed “shock” at the murder, saying it “condemns this and all other ruthless forms of attacks on journalists and the media throughout the world.
“This incident highlights the vulnerability of media professionals and calls for greater vigilance by all when out in the field,” the ACM added.
