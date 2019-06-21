RUBiS celebrates

RUBiS Energy Jamaica last night staged an anniversary cocktail reception at The Valencia, Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, to celebrate its investments in the country.

The multinternational company, which specialises in the distribution and marketing of petroleum and chemical products, boasts on its website that it operates in 17 territories across the Caribbean, with Jamaica being the largest single entity with the largest privately owned fuel storage facility.

The company said that following its acquisition of The Antilles Group retail assets in 2013, it has made significant investment in refurbishing its network of service stations by embarking on a major rebranding exercise to establish the RUBiS brand in Jamaica.

“The new-look RUBiS stations are fresh, modern and appealing. This includes new canopy design, LED forecourt lighting, digital price boards, RUBiS-branded fuel dispensers, free air pumps, and new uniforms for staff,” the company stated.