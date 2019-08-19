RUBiS planning art festival for November

With a 65 per cent increase in earnings within the film sector reported in 2018 by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the recent upsurge in international recognition of locally produced films, RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited is positioning itself to help fuel young careers in film through its InPulse Art Programme.

To that end, it is organising for the first time in Jamaica, the InPulse Art Festival, scheduled for November this year.

The one-day showcase will allow members of the public to view exhibits of programme participants' work, while learning more about visual arts.

“Jamaica is quickly being recognised as a source and destination for big-screen productions, and we (RUBiS) think this is a good time to help Jamaica's youth to tap into promising non-traditional careers in the film industry,” said chief executive officer of RUBiS, Alain Carreau.

“Through InPulse, it is our hope that more young Jamaicans will take advantage of the free training and support being offered by RUBiS. Our vision is to help Jamaica and Jamaicans grow from strength to strength,” he continued.

The RUBiS InPulse Art Programme (Jamaica), is a social and art initiative partnership between RUBiS Mécénat Cultural Fund and RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited which offers individuals between the ages of 15 and 30 the opportunity to build on their artistic abilities through training in the arts.

Now in its fifth year, the programme provides scholarships for participants who qualify to attend Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and continues to provide a channel for young people to come off the streets, express themselves, and learn about various career options in the field of art.

Though it centres primarily on fine arts such as painting, drawing, animation, mural design, photography, sculpture and performance art, Carreau noted that film is also included.

“Our InPulse Art Programme is a long-standing initiative in RUBiS territories worldwide that hones the skills of budding artists and introduces them to careers in the arts; and film production is an artform that offers quite a number of favourable occupations,” he said.

In April, RUBiS facilitated a 10-day local film-making workshop with French director and film-maker Cyprien Clement-Delmas at the Programme's home at Dunoon Park Technical High School in Kingston. The workshop series, held in collaboration with local artist Camille Chedda, the programme's project manager, introduced essential film-making skills to the programme participants who are from inner-city communities.

Clement-Delmas, who has been engaged by RUBiS Mécénat since 2014 on the South Africa leg of the programme, says the programme helps in changing the lives of some participants.

“Some of the students are passionate about cinematography and that's usually a great start. In these workshops the idea is to create a film from the beginning to the end,” he explained.

More recently, during the latter part of May, the company, again through RUBiS Mécénat, sponsored cinematographer and colourist of the local short film Flight, Gabrielle Blackwood, and other members of the film's production team to the biggest film stage in the world – Cannes Film Festival.

Flight, produced as part of the Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA) Propella Short Film Initiative, won two awards in the Diversity in Cannes Showcase — Best in Showcase Award, and a tie for the Audience Award.

“Assisting the Flight team to garner international exposure for their excellent creative effort is just the beginning. These are early days and we hope to collaborate with JAFTA and its Propella initiative which is doing a good job in nurturing Jamaican content creators and producers,” shared Carreau.

RUBiS has also invited past scholarship recipient and project assistant of the InPulse Art Programme, JordanHarrison, to participate in the fifth staging of Tilting Axis in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe – convened as a roving meeting bringing together artist-led initiatives and art professionals to rethink and promote the Caribbean scene in the art world.

The November exhibit will include a private screening of Flight, with special workshops to be hosted by Blackwood and other young local film stalwarts such as Nile Saulter.