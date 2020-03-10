Rudyard Spencer joins IDT as deputy chair
FORMER Member of Parliament for South Eastern Clarendon Rudyard Spencer has joined the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) as a deputy chairman.
In that capacity, Spencer, a former president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), will chair one of several panels of arbitrators employed by the IDT, which falls under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.
However, the former government minister explained that the appointment to the IDT is a temporary one, while the Government continues to sort out staff issues at its embassy in Berlin, Germany.
“I will be going to the IDT for a short while, after which I should be assigned to Germany. The fact is that both offers came up at the very same time, while I was considering my resignation,” Spencer told the Jamaica Observer last night.
The Berlin embassy is understood to cover diplomatic relations with several other European countries, including the Czech Republic, Republic of Hungary, Republic of Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Ukraine.
The House of Representatives paid tribute to Spencer February 4 when he announced his resignation, weeks before a by-election was held to replace him. It was stated then that he would be moving to the Jamaican Embassy in Berlin. There is currently no Jamaican ambassador in Berlin.
— Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy