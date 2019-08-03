Safer transportation for cops

THE policewoman who was recently put off a Coaster bus when the driver recognised that she was the officer who ticketed him earlier that day, will no longer have to worry about getting home after completing her duties.

The policewoman, who is assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), was rushing to collect her baby from the daycare, and had no choice but to exit the vehicle and get another bus, the Jamaica Observer was told yesterday morning.

Constable Trisha Ayres, who is also assigned to PSTEB, had a similar experience.

After issuing a bus driver six tickets for breaching the Road Traffic Act earlier this year, Ayres was confronted by him while she was waiting on her private transportation in Cross Roads, St Andrew.

The woman constable told the Observer that the driver embarrassed her by making callous remarks and insisting that she not travel on his bus.

“They know us and they know our duty,” the policewoman said.

Confirming that some officers are insulted daily, Ayres, who has been serving the constabulary for close to two years, said she keep her composure when in such situations.

She was speaking yesterday after the handover of eight buses to the Jamaica Police Federation by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson at his offices on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

Stressing that the buses will benefit the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Ayres said she is more confident now in carrying out her duties, knowing that she will be transported home safely.

Admitting that at the back of her mind was the concern about not being able to go home after ticketing the driver of the bus, she said some of those fears will soon disappear.

The handover of the buses comes after years of lobbying by former Police Federation Chairman Raymond Wilson.

The use of the eight buses — three 15-seater Hiace and five 30-seater Coasters valued at $76 million — to transport members of the constabulary to and from work will alleviate some of the fear held by officers.

Detective Corporal Damion Hammond, who has been serving for 16 years, told the Observer before the handover ceremony that he's always fearful during his journey to and from work.

“When you are on public transportation you have to think about many things. You don't know who is sitting next to you. You don't know who knows you, because as police you can know so many persons and no more, but a lot of persons will know you when you are active and in the court system the accused will remember you.

“You have to think about all those things and if something happens, what are you going to do? How would you act? You will try to pre-empt certain thing to prepare yourself,” Hammond continued.

The detective, who works in St Catherine South and resides in the parish, said: “I don't normally feel safe. I might have a sense of relief if I know the driver of the vehicle but you still don't know who is coming inside the vehicle.”

He said when he is assigned to early morning duties he takes a taxi but tries to protect himself.

District Constable Ravon Scott, who resides in St Thomas and is assigned to a station in Kingston, shared similar concerns.

Police Federation Chairman Patrae Rowe, while thanking Commissioner Anderson for the buses, and former chairman Corporal Arlene McBean for leading the negotiation, said routes will be established.

Over the years, police officers have been killed while on their way home from work.

McBean, while noting that she was satisfied with the effort to protect law enforcers, dedicated the buses to Corporal Crystal Thomas, who was gunned down on a Coaster bus on Spanish Town Road in Kingston on July 14, 2015.

Thomas, who was assigned to the Denham Town Police Station, was 24 at the time of her death.

Noting that she anticipates more buses, McBean said she knows that the Government is still working assiduously to fulfill the 2017-2019 negotiations.