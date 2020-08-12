Safety protocols at US Embassy

Q: I recently returned to Jamaica and have an upcoming appointment with the Consular Section at the US Embassy. What safety precautions should I take?

A: The Consular Section is committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and applicants, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. We have implemented a range of measures to mitigate risks, including limiting occupancy in our waiting areas, encouraging social distancing, and regularly cleaning and sanitising surfaces.

All embassy staff are instructed to wear cloth face coverings when they are unable to maintain social distance. Please assist us by observing best practices to prevent the spread of the virus:

If you have recently arrived in Jamaica, you must abide by the Government of Jamaica's quarantine instructions. If you arrived to the island within the last 14 days and are subject to quarantine by the Ministry of Health, you must complete this requirement before you may visit the embassy.

US citizens who are subject to quarantine requirements who require emergency assistance from the embassy should contact the American Citizen Services unit at 876-702-6000 for instructions.

If you are sick or exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home. We will be happy to reschedule your appointment for a later date.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you stay home if you are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. This includes older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

Maintain social distance. On your way to the embassy, and while you are here, please maintain approximately two metres distance between yourself and other people, unless absolutely necessary to be closer.

Wear a face covering fitted to your nose and mouth. You must be wearing a face covering to be admitted to the embassy. Please note that while on the embassy compound, you may be asked to remove or lower your face covering briefly, for purposes of identification or to facilitate clear communication.

Practise regular hand-washing. Hand sanitiser is available in our waiting areas while you are at the embassy. Please note that you may be instructed to sanitise your hands prior to, or during your interview.

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment. The Consular Section is scheduling appointments to ensure adequate social distancing in our waiting areas at all times. Applicants will not be admitted more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment. If you arrive more than 15 minutes after your scheduled time, you may be instructed to reschedule your appointment.

We appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding. Working together we can make it possible for us to provide critical consular services in a manner that is safe for our team and the people we serve.

If you have specific questions about our consular services or protocols, you may contact us via e-mail at KingstonNIV@state.gov for the Nonimmigrant Visa Unit, KingstonIV@state.gov for the Immigrant Visa Unit, KingstonACS@state.gov for the American Citizen Services unit, or KingstonFPU@state.gov for DNA appointments.