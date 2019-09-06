PHOTO: Sagicor Bank 'Konnexx'
Sagicor Bank CEO Chorvelle Johnson (left) presents Konnexx Services Limited Managing Director Dean Nevers and his wife Sabrena with a gift at a social staged by the bank on Wednesday evening as part of its commitment to the small and mediumsized enterprise (SME) sector. The event, held at Konnexx's Dunrobin Road office, provided an opportunity to SME businesses to network, make new connections and create new linkages for growth in their businesses. It was the first in a series planned by the bank for its SME clients. Nevers, a long-standing Sagicor Bank client, is one of several SME owners featured in Sagicor Bank's Secret to Success campaign — an initiative geared towards highlighting the impactful work of local businesses in their communities and, by extension, their contribution to the growth of Jamaica.
