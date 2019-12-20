Sagicor brings cheer to children at adopted schools

SAGICOR Foundation volunteers and Sagicor team members were greeted by happy, smiling faces last week when they visited the foundation's 2019/2020 adopted schools for their annual Christmas treats.

Children from the Petersville Early Childhood Institution in Whitehouse, Westmoreland; Prime Time Early Childhood Institution in May Pen, Clarendon; and St Peter Claver Primary and Infant School in Kingston, were filled with merriment as they enjoyed the fun and exciting activities planned for them by the Sagicor team. They were all too delighted by the bounce-a-bout, face-painting, Christmas carolling, music, food, and gifts. Each child received two gifts, courtesy of the foundation, one for fun and an educational toy, to reinforce the importance of having fun while learning.

The treats were held last week Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation, said the annual treats help to cement the foundation's commitment to the overall advancement and engagement of the adopted schools.

“The Christmas treat is one of our first engagements with our adopted schools each year following the launch of the programme and it is our way of getting to know the students and administrators better as we prepare for the work throughout the year. It is also about having fun together and helping to share in the joy of the season with the children,” she said.

The three schools were accepted as part of the Sagicor Foundation Adopt-A-School Programme in October and will continue to be part of the programme until the end of the academic year in 2020. Throughout this period, the foundation will carry out works to improve the institutions' physical infrastructure in a bid to invest in their long-term sustainability.

Sagicor Foundation said $15 million has been earmarked for renovation work, which will include the expansion of classroom spaces and addition of sick bays, as well as roofing, lighting, bathroom, kitchen and play area upgrades. Learning material and resources will also be provided, helping the schools to become compliant with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) standards.

The foundation also carries out several engagement activities throughout the school year at the adopted schools, which include a health tour, reading day and school closing fun day.

The three schools were selected, based on assessments done at each school to ascertain their needs, as well as recommendations made by the ECC.