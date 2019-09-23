Sagicor Financial Corp contributes US$300,000 to Bahamas

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Sagicor Financial Corporation (Sagicor) has committed US$300,000 to support recovery efforts in The Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

In addition, the insurance and financial services company, which operates in the Caribbean and the USA, said it will provide material and match all cash contributions by its staff and financial advisors.

“Our vision is to improve the lives of people in the communities in which we operate,” a company release quotes Group Chief Operating Officer Ravi Rambarran. “Our contributions to the relief efforts will be coordinated through our associated company in The Bahamas — Family Guardian Insurance Company.”