Sagicor Foundation launches new website for tertiary scholarships
SAGICOR Foundation's tertiary scholarship application period officially opened on Sunday, June 9, with a new website to accept all submissions. Students are required to apply online at sagicorfoundationscholarships.com .
The scholarships, which cover tuition fees, are valued at up to $300,000 each annually, an increase of $50,000 over previous years. They are offered for up to a maximum of four years for students studying full-time and pursuing their first degree.
Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation, said the scholarship represents a commitment by the foundation to invest in the educational development of the nation's youth.
“The Sagicor Foundation is serious about helping young people achieve their potential and this is one of the ways in which we do that. We have witnessed the passion and dedication of our scholars and are proud to be able to support them on their academic journey,” she said.
The application deadline for the scholarship is July 5, 2019.
The Sagicor Foundation is also offering secondary scholarships to Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students, open to children of parents covered under Sagicor Life Government Employee Administrative Services Only and Commercial Health policies.
Additionally, scholarship grants are available for children of Jamaica Defence Force staff.
Information on all scholarships can be found on the Sagicor Foundation scholarship website.
