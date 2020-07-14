Sagicor Foundation supports project to buy tablets for early childhood schools

SAGICOR Foundation, as part of its ongoing support of education and assisting children in reaching their truest potential, recently donated $350,000 to the ILAH's Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation to purchase tablets for early childhood students.

The tablets, which will be presented to the Early Childhood Commission, will be given to students who have been disadvantaged by distance teaching and learning, which became the new normal when schools were shuttered in March because of the novel coronavirus.

The initiative was organised by Imani-Leigh Hall, an 11-year-old St Andrew High School student, who is also the founder of the ILAH's Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation. Hall, through the foundation, hosted the ILAH's Lemon-Aid Quarantine Fun Run – a 3k virtual run event which galvanised support from Jamaicans at home and abroad – to raise funds to purchase the mobile devices for indigent children.

“We are pleased to be part of this initiative and are inspired by Imani-Leigh's efforts to raise funds in support of Jamaica's youth. Education is a crucial part of our mandate at the Sagicor Foundation, and this initiative is perfectly aligned with our commitment to support the development of our nation's youth through education,” said Alysia White, executive director for the Sagicor Foundation.

Hall expressed gratitude for the donation from the Sagicor Foundation, stating “The coronavirus didn't stop us, as we gave meaning to the adage that 'when life gives you lemons you make lemonade'. Thank you, Sagicor for your support.”

The young philanthropist, who lobbied for support from corporate Jamaica, also received donations from other corporate entities and foundations.