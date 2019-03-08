Sagicor Foundation takes health tour to adopted schools

MORE than 110 students from the Sagicor Foundation's three adopted schools benefited from free health tests conducted during a three-day health tour, which provided hearing, vision and oxygen saturation checks.

The health tour, an annual event on the foundation's calendar, was conducted on February 25, 27 and 28 at the Chantilly Basic School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland; the Tobolski Basic School in Browns Town, St Ann; and the Clifton Basic School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Sagicor's assistant manager, public relations and corporate social responsibility Michelle-Ann Letman said the health tour is an important component of the adopt-a-school programme as health screenings done at an early age can help in identifying potential health concerns in children and addressing them before they become exacerbated.

“Health, education and children are the primary areas of focus for the Sagicor Foundation and we are proud to be able to provide support to the future of our nation through these initiatives,” she said. Letman added that “while the main focus of the adopt-a-school programme is to provide much-needed infrastructural upgrades to the schools, we know and understand that development is more than just the physical environment, but also equally important is ensuring the students receive the necessary health care to be able to perform well in school”.

The health checks were conducted by a team of nurses from the Sagicor Wellness team with support from Sagicor team members and Sagicor Foundation volunteers from the various locations where the health tour was hosted.