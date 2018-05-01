Sagicor Foundation tertiary scholarships now open

SAGICOR Foundation says applications are now open for its tertiary scholarship programme.

The scholarships are on offer to students currently enrolled at, or accepted to study at seven tertiary institutions in Jamaica, a release from the foundation said yesterday.

The eligible institutions, according to the release, are The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus; University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University; University College of the Caribbean; Caribbean Maritime University; Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts; and Mico University College.

The scholarships, valued at up to $250,000 each annually, are offered up to a maximum of four years for students studying full-time and pursuing their first degree, the foundation said. Scholarship funds are used to assist with tuition fees, it said.

“Education is an essential tool in securing our children's future and is a gateway to achieving greater success in the development of our nation,” said Simone Walker, vice-president – group marketing, Sagicor Group Jamaica.

Walker also noted that Sagicor is pleased to play an active role in supporting education and contributing to the development of Jamaica's future leaders.

Interested individuals can download application details at www.sagicorjamaica/foundation.com. Submission deadline for scholarship application is May 31, 2018, the release said.