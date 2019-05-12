Sagicor launches online platform for buying life insurance policies

Sagicor Life Jamaica launched what the company described as an innovative electronic platform, eLife, last Wednesday, which is expected to significantly improve the convenience and speed with which persons can purchase life insurance policies.

The eLife platform is an automated electronic insurance application system, which will allow the purchase of coupon life insurance, critical illness and investment-type policies and pay online. It will not require persons to conduct a medical and is the first such insurance sales platform regionally.

Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president, Individual Life Division, Sagicor Life, noted that the company is keen on leading the region in the digitisation of the insurance industry.

“eLife will change the face of life insurance, which has not traditionally been accommodating of technological and digital advancement. Persons from all corners of Jamaica will now be able to immediately purchase policies at the click of a mouse or touch of an interactive screen. We are changing the way life insurance is perceived and consumed and I expect this will be a game-changer for the insurance industry and financial sector,” he said.

Chisholm further noted that eLife, which promises application review within 24 hours and 24/7 online technical assistance, is also aimed at improving service delivery to clients.

“This is a platform we are quite proud of, as its main aim is to improve service delivery to our clients, through shorter processing times, ease of access and convenience. This comes out of a recognition that we must adopt to the needs of our clients and we want to bring them into the easy life,” he said.

The eLife platform provides detailed descriptions of the life insurance policy options available, as well as instructional videos for the use of the platform.