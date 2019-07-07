Sagicor officials inspire youngsters

Sagicor Group Jamaica on Tuesday, July 2, hosted a group of 36 youngsters, who are participants of the Ministry of Justice ACTS/Citizen and Security Justice Programme (CSJP), to a special motivational luncheon, where they were offered words of encouragement and inspiration from Sagicor executives and team members.

The participants, who are between the ages of 17-30 years old, hail mainly from inner-city communities and have been part of the programme for the past six months, learning literacy and numeracy skills and being prepared for vocational training. Additionally, the cohort is learning social and behavioural skills.

The special luncheon event was hosted at Sagicor's head office auditorium in New Kingston, where the space was transformed into an elegant banqueting hall with participants being treated to a fine three-course meal courtesy of Jacqui Tyson.

With words of inspiration serving as the main course during the luncheon, participants were left inspired by sound words of advice from the President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca; Executive Vice President of Sagicor Life Individual Insurance, Mark Chisholm; Sagicor Bank CEO, Chorvelle Johnson and Sagicor Bank Business Banker, Michael Sutherland.

Zacca in his address encouraged the young men and women to keep a positive outlook and use their challenges as a motivation to propel and do well; he said, “remember that despite the challenges that may come your way, you have the power and will to change your circumstances.”

Chisholm, who was raised in the inner-city community of Trench Town and has risen through the ranks of Sagicor to being one of the top executives of the company, told the youngsters to not be shackled by the labels society cast on them or to be limited by where they are from or where they stand now, but to instead focus on achieving their own goals, dreams and aspirations.

From a young girl leaving high school with only two CXC subjects, to now being the chief executive officer of one of the largest banks in Jamaica, Johnson, shared her story with the youngsters, letting them know that all things are possible once they have the right attitude and mindset.

Sutherland, who grew as an orphan at one of the SOS Children's Villages was a story of hope and resilience, showing that no matter what circumstances you grew up in, you can find success.

Outstanding participants of the programme were presented with certificate of recognition in various areas of discipline, to include – perfect attendance and punctuality, most conscientious, most helpful, most improved academic performance, most disciplined and most consistently well groomed.

Each participant was gifted with a special token as well as part of the treat.