Sagicor pledges $1 million to fire-damaged National Children's Home

Sagicor says it is donating $1 million towards relief efforts in the aftermath of a fire that damaged the Jamaica National Children's Home in Papine, St Andrew last Friday night.

“We watched some of the live footage of that fire in horror and felt that we had to help the boys and girls of the Jamaica National Children's Home,“ Sagicor Group Jamaica President and CEO Christopher Zacca is quoted in a company statement.

“We hope that this will see to some of the immediate needs of the children. The greater need is for a rebuilding effort and we look forward in the months and weeks to come to seeing how we can be of assistance. If they are Jamaican children, they are our children,” Zacca added.

Alando Terrelonge, the junior minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, thanked Sagicor for the pledge, noting the swiftness with which it was made.

“Their donation is a testament to their commitment to corporate social responsibility and to helping our children,” he said. “I am also making an appeal to the private sector and all citizens to assist in whatever way they can as we rebuild the children's home and keep their hopes and spirits high.”

The home, which was a recipient of funds raised through the 2014 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, was razed late Friday evening.

Fayval Williams, the member of parliament for St Andrew Eastern, the constituency in which the home is located, told the Jamaica Observer at the scene Friday night that all 41 wards of the State, who were occupying the main building at the time of the blaze, were all safe and accounted for.

“I got a call at about quarter past six and I came here and saw the raging fire. Thank God no lives were lost. The Ministry of Education was informed and right away they were able to activate the Children Protection and Family Services Agency and there are two representatives here,” Williams added.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who went to the home on hearing of the fire, reassured the children that they would be moved to another location.

Meanwhile, the Office of The Children's Advocate said it has initiated steps to conduct its own investigation to determine what caused the fire.

Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison expressed deep concern that the fire came so closely after the fire that destroyed Walker's Place of Safety, another State care facility, in January 2018.

“While we have very little facts at this time, I want to register my concern about this matter. My office will be looking into what might have led to this unfortunate incident,” Gordon Harrison said and expressed gratitude and relief that none of the children were hurt in the fire. She also commended the staff for their reported quick action, which averted any possible casualties.