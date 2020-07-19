Sagicor resumes normal business hours tomorrow

Sagicor Group Jamaica and its subsidiaries will be resuming normal business hours effective tomorrow, July 20.

The financial conglomerate, which operates Sagicor Bank Jamaica, Sagicor Investments Jamaica and Sagicor Life Jamaica, had previously adjusted its operational hours in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various protocols implemented by the Government.

Zacca shared that the company's Work from Home Programme, which was implemented since last August, continues to play a significant role in managing the social distancing protocols in place — “In the initial stages of the pandemic, we managed to have up to 70 per cent of team members working from home and overtime, with the implementation of even stricter sanitising measures in place, team members are returning to office on a phased basis. However, over 40 per cent of our team members are still working from home,” he said.

“Even as the country gradually returns to normalcy in an effort to stimulate economic activity; as a business we remain vigilant in observing all health and safety protocols as well as following all prescribed guidelines by the Government to safeguard our team members, our clients and the wider population from the COVID-19 virus,” said Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica.

Zacca noted that while the resumption of normal business hours will mean longer operational hours and extended access to the 'brick and mortar' locations to do business, he is strongly encouraging clients, that as much as possible they utilise the various online and digital options available to them for ease and convenience as well as to minimise the risk of physical contact with others.

Operational Hours

Sagicor Life Jamaica

• 7:30 am – 4:00 pm –Sagicor Life, R Danny Williams Building, New Kingston

• 8:30 am – 4:00 pm - Sagicor Life Mandeville, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Spanish Town and Savanna-la-Mar

Sagicor Investments Jamaica & Sagicor Bank Jamaica (except Manor Park*)

• 8:30 am to 3:00 pm – Mondays to Thursday

• 8:30 am to 4:00 pm – Fridays

Sagicor Bank Manor Park remains temporarily closed until further notice.