Sagicor Sigma Run raises over $42m for 2021 beneficiaries

THE organisers of the 23rd staging of Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run have raised more than $42 million for the charity event's three beneficiaries — Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals and Get Back on Track Educational Programme.

The charity event, which raised a total $42,017,420, was this year staged as a hybrid event. With a history of having over 25,000-strong participants annually for the past several years, the organisers of the road race, Sagicor Group Jamaica, primarily promoted its virtual run, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The organisers also held its first Sagicor Sigma Run Invitational event, inviting the top 100 runners over the past few years to participate, and yesterday saw them compete in New Kingston.

In total, 36 women and 45 men started in two separate races, 40 minutes apart. In addition, eight wheelchair participants started in their own race.

“At our core as a company, our mission is to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate. Therefore, our major reason for conceptualising a hybrid execution of the Sigma Run is to support both the health system, who is at the centre of our nation's response to the COVID-19 threat, and the education system that is still facing challenges to get back on track,” said Alysia White, vice-president of Sagicor's Group Marketing and executive director of Sagicor Foundation.

She said, too, that the Sagicor team is pleased with this year's execution of Sigma Run.

White confirmed that the invitational event got the nod of approval from all the relevant authorities and was held in keeping with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

She also expressed thanks to corporate Jamaica, who she said responded to the calls for donation to the cause in a major way this year.

“We know that the past year coming into 2021 has been a real challenge for many as we continue to live with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are truly grateful for the outpouring of support and the kind donations we received for our beneficiaries,” she said.

Sagicor said, with the funds raised this year, it brings the total to $500 million raised to date from the charity run.

Individuals who registered for the virtual run, which closed on February 19, have up until February 28 to complete their run and submit their times. Also, Sagicor said people who still wish to donate can do so via several methods: cheque payment, made payable to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica; direct deposit to Sagicor Bank, account number 5502907486; donation via credit online at www.sagicorsigmarun.com; or cash drop off at the Sagicor Sigma Secretariat Office located on the Ground Floor, R Danny Williams Building, 28–48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5.